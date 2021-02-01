The Reedsport Police Department will conduct additional traffic safety enforcement during February, in a focused enforcement with other Oregon police agencies.
Officers will be focusing on seatbelt and car seat use.
“While safety belt use is generally high, 2018 state crash data shows that lack of safety belt or child restraint use is a factor in over 33 percent of motor vehicle fatalities,” Sgt. Tom Beck said. “New federal data from the GHSA shows that in 2018, 803 unrestrained rear seat passengers also lost their lives to this preventable cause.
“Additionally, data shows teens, as a group, are less likely to be restrained than those under 14 years.
“Please remember to buckle up every trip, every time.”
