REEDSPORT — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development program will fund a new police vehicle in Reedsport, according to a release from Senator Jeff Merkley's office.
The $36,300 awarded to the city is part of a Community Facilities Disaster Grant, and will come along with a number of other grants awarded to Oregon's rural communities, the release said.
Also in Douglas County, the City of Winston will get $137,200 to update its police department facilities. The Mapleton School District in Lane County will see over $300,000 to renovate and re-open the aquatics center serving Florence and Mapleton.
Neighbors for Kids, a nonprofit in Depoe Bay, will receive upwards of $55,000 for improving its security and fire infrastructure.
All told, the funding amounts to more than $1.7 million for eight communities in Oregon, according to the release.
“Every Oregonian in every part of our state—regardless of their zip code or their income—should have the facilities and infrastructure necessary to build community and stay safe from risks like wildfires and cyberattacks," Merkley said in the release.
