Aug. 15
5:28 a.m. Traffic stop
10:11 a.m. Structure fire at Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park
11:40 a.m. Traffic stop
1:02 p.m. Theft at Kel-Cee Ace Hardware
2:35 p.m. Harassment at Timber Ridge Retirement Center
8:54 p.m. Trespassing in 1500 block of Winchester Avenue
Aug. 14
8:36 a.m. Injury accident at Port of Umpqua
1:32 p.m. Suspicious activity in Barrone Park
2:43 p.m. Noninjury accident at U.S. Highway 101 and Oregon Highway 38
5:21 p.m. Domestic disturbance in Gardiner
Aug. 13
12:56 a.m. Suspicious activity in 900 block of Winchester Avenue
6:46 a.m. Suspicious activity at 7-Eleven
5:33 p.m. Suspicious activity at McDonald’s
6:02 p.m. Suspicious activity in 2600 block of Highland Drive
9:47 p.m. Suspicious activity at Reedsport K9 Shelter
11:21 p.m. Suspicious activity along Highway 101.
Aug. 11
1:52 a.m. Domestic disturbance in 900 block of Juniper Avenue
7:34 a.m. Trespassing at Green Lightning Laundry
8:17 a.m. Theft in 100 block of Westwood Court
10:15 a.m. Domestic disturbance in 2900 block of Greenbriar
1:31 p.m. Theft in 900 block of York Street
1:43 p.m. Domestic Disturbance at 20th and Hawthorne
11:20 p.m. Suspicious activity in 2700 block of Frontage Road
11:46 p.m. Ordinance violation at Safeway
