Aug. 15

5:28 a.m. Traffic stop

10:11 a.m. Structure fire at Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park

11:40 a.m. Traffic stop

1:02 p.m. Theft at Kel-Cee Ace Hardware

2:35 p.m. Harassment at Timber Ridge Retirement Center

8:54 p.m. Trespassing in 1500 block of Winchester Avenue

Aug. 14

8:36 a.m. Injury accident at Port of Umpqua

1:32 p.m. Suspicious activity in Barrone Park

2:43 p.m. Noninjury accident at U.S. Highway 101 and Oregon Highway 38

5:21 p.m. Domestic disturbance in Gardiner

Aug. 13

12:56 a.m. Suspicious activity in 900 block of Winchester Avenue

6:46 a.m. Suspicious activity at 7-Eleven

5:33 p.m. Suspicious activity at McDonald’s

6:02 p.m. Suspicious activity in 2600 block of Highland Drive

9:47 p.m. Suspicious activity at Reedsport K9 Shelter

11:21 p.m. Suspicious activity along Highway 101.

Aug. 11

1:52 a.m. Domestic disturbance in 900 block of Juniper Avenue

7:34 a.m. Trespassing at Green Lightning Laundry

8:17 a.m. Theft in 100 block of Westwood Court

10:15 a.m. Domestic disturbance in 2900 block of Greenbriar

1:31 p.m. Theft in 900 block of York Street

1:43 p.m. Domestic Disturbance at 20th and Hawthorne

11:20 p.m. Suspicious activity in 2700 block of Frontage Road

11:46 p.m. Ordinance violation at Safeway

