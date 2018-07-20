Friday, June 22
11:04 a.m., harassment reported in the 1800 block of Scholfield Road.
3:14 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of Ranch Road. Caller reported an intoxicated male at location. Officer responded.
7:53 p.m., mental subject reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
8:54 p.m., fire assist requested in the 2500 block of Old Lower Smith River Road. Gardiner Fire Department dispatched and responded.
Saturday, June 23
4:30 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Mound Street, Gardiner.
12:32 p.m., motor vehicle violation reported in the 1000 block of Highway Avenue.
4:41 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3400 block of Frontage Road.
9:07 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
Sunday, June 24
9:55 a.m., missing person reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
1:24 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area. Citizen reported theft from a motor vehicle.
3:11 p.m., fraud reported in the 2600 block of Gardens Avenue. Referred to another police agency.
3:44 p.m., juvenile problems reported in the 500 block of Evergreen Loop. Pending further follow up.
5:48 p.m., drug offense reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
7:02 p.m., injury traffic crash reported in the Gardiner area. Douglas County Communications reports an injury crash at location.
Monday, June 25
8:40 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road. Citizen reports multiple issues occurring at apartment complex involving possible animal abuse and noise complaints.
11 a.m., fraud reported in the 100 block of Swain Court.
6:33 p.m., disturbance reported in the Reedsport area. Male yelling outside.
Tuesday, June 26
3:44 a.m., animal control reported in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
6:05 a.m., fire reported in the Reedsport area. Gardiner Fire Department responded.
8:10 a.m., animal control reported in the 1800 block of Scholfield Road.
11:07 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Fir Avenue. Citizen reported criminal mischief to vehicle.
12:15 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Hawthorne Avenue.
Wednesday, June 27
12:40 p.m., non-injury motor vehicle accident reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
7:29 p.m., structure fire reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
Thursday, June 28
8:38 a.m., theft reported in the 3000 block of Frontage.
9:17 a.m., fire assist requested in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
10:30 a.m., theft reported in the 2700 block of Frontage. Pending further follow up.
11:44 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 1800 block of Scholfield Road.
1:48 p.m., trespass reported in the 2100 block of Elm Avenue.
9:55 p.m., drug law violation reported in the Reedsport area.
11 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the Reedsport area. Officer responded.
Friday, June 29
12:08 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 400 block of Lighthouse Road.
1:29 a.m., drug law violation reported in the Reedsport area.
1:29 a.m., burglary reported in the 200 block of South 21st Street.
10:03 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.
6:20 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3000 block of Longwood Drive.
9:56 p.m., domestic disturbance reported on North Eighth Street and Laurel Avenue.
10:07 p.m. public safety concern reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
10:19 p.m., disturbance reported in the 9500 block of Loon Lake Road.
Saturday, June 30
9:30 a.m., theft reported in the 200 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
11:18 a.m., burglary reported in the 100 block of Spring Street, Gardiner.
1:22 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Five Mile Road and U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
2:13 p.m., fraud reported in the 100 block of Spring Street, Gardiner.
5:54 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.
7 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North 10th Street.
10:32 p.m., disturbance reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.
Sunday, July 1
6:13 a.m., counterfeiting reported in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
11:15 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Riggs Hill Lane, Winchester Bay.
2:15 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2400 block of Arthur Drive.
2:54 p.m., fire reported in the Reedsport area.
4 p.m., trespassing reported in the 9000 block of Loon Lake Road.
5:07 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
6:51 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Bell Lane.
7 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 800 block of Laurel Avenue.
Monday, July 2
9:53 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
5:51 p.m., mental subject reported in the 800 block of Laurel Avenue.
Tuesday, July 3
4:30 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
12:35 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.
1:48 p.m., harassment reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.
4:08 p.m., harassment reported in the 600 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
6:38 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
7:14 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the Winchester Bay area.