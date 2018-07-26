Wednesday, July 4
10:06 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
1:54 p.m., burglary reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
7 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.
9:01 p.m., disturbance reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.
9:26 p.m., fireworks reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
11:23 p.m., noise complaint reported in the 600 block of Front Street, Gardiner.
Thursday, July 5
3:11 a.m., structure fire reported in the 1900 block of Elm Avenue.
11:45 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2400 block of Loon Lake Road.
12:54 p.m., failure to show license reported in the 44000 block of Highway 38.
2:10 p.m., theft reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
5:48 p.m., theft reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
11 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
Friday, July 6
10:29 a.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
11:31 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
3:49 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive.
7:52 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.
Saturday, July 7
12:15 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported in the 3000 block of Longwood Drive.
12:22 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
1:31 p.m., weapon violation reported on Eel Lake Lane and U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
1:56 p.m., burglary reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, July 8
3:32 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 900 block of Lighthouse road, Winchester Bay.
3:51 p.m., littering reported in the 300 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
5:21 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
Monday, July 9
11:55 a.m., fraud reported in the Reedsport area. Officer responded.
4:55 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 400 block of Westmont Drive.
9:20 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
9:35 p.m., missing person reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
9:36 p.m., juvenile problem reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
9:37 p.m., disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
Tuesday, July 10
2:05 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
6:10 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101. Caller reports an ongoing issue with a "Dumpster diver" at location.
8:37 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.
10:54 a.m., burglar reported in the 9500 block of Loon Lake road.
11:20 a.m., trespassing reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.
5:47 p.m., commercial fire reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.
6:09 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
10:47 p.m., DUII reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
Wednesday, July 11
12:10 a.m., ordinance violation reported on York Street. Officer responded.
10:25 a.m., hit and run reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
12:26 p.m., mental subject reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive, North Bend.
1:52 p.m., family offense reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
2:22 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on Old State Highway 101 and U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
8:40 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
8:53 p.m,. domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Vista Court.
Saturday, July 14
12:25 a.m., drug law violation reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue. Subject arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
11 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive. Officer responded.
11:32 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported in the 900 block of Winchester Avenue.
11:58 a.m., public safety concern reported in the 600 block of Loon Lake Road.
1:40 p.m., trespassing reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
2:20 p.m., fire assist requested in the 2500 block of Ridgeway Court.
8:31 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1600 block of Highway Avenue.
Sunday, July 15
12:24 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Elm Avenue.
12:40 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.
10:15 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area. Subject was trespassed from location.
2:43 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 7200 block of Loon Lake Road.
4:42 p.m., juvenile problem reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
6:22 p.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
8:51 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 44000 block of Highway 38.
9:04 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.
Monday, July 16
10:56 a.m., theft reported in the 2600 block of Gardens Avenue.
11 a.m., fire reported in the 700 block of Crestview Drive.
3:43 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
4:26 p.m., assault reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
4:28 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
6:11 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
11:50 p.m., drug offense reported in the 100 block of Spring Street, Gardiner.