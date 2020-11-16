REEDSPORT — The Reedsport Police Department is launching a "Click it or ticket" seat belt enforcement campaign to remind drivers about the importance of buckling up before driving.
The effort, part of a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign, includes highly visible, "no-excuses" seat belt enforcement and the distribution of information about seat belt safety, according to a release from the Reedsport Police Department.
Enforcement will include the nighttime hours, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to the release. In 2018, 56% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night weren't wearing seat belts, according to the NHTSA.
"The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year," wrote Reedsport police Sgt. Tom Beck. "Families will be heading out to spend time with their loved ones, so it's imperative we get the word out about the importance of seat belts."
In Oregon, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $165.
In 2018, over 9,700 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants died in crashes across the country, according to the NHTSA's data.
"If the enforcement campaign wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we'll consider our mission to be a success," Beck wrote. "If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In