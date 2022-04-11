During the early morning hours of April 2, Reedsport officers BradLee Davis and Chris Sparks conducted a traffic stop on a white 2005 Toyota Sequoia on Highway 38 at Third Avenue.
During the course of this traffic stop, Davis and Sparks were able to develop reasonable suspicion for the presence of illicit narcotics within the vehicle.
Based off this suspicion, Reedsport K-9 Officer Penny and her handler, Corporal Brent Snyder, were asked to respond to the scene.
This team conducted an open air sniff of the vehicle which resulted in a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. Davis and Sparks detained the sole occupant of the Toyota while Snyder applied for a warrant to search the vehicle.
After obtaining the warrant, Davis and Sparks located and seized from within the vehicle, 30 grams of heroin, 20 grams of cocaine, approximately 500 fentanyl laced counterfeit oxycodone tablets and approximately 1.25 pounds of methamphetamine.
The seizure has an estimated street value of over $10,000.
The operator of the vehicle, identified as Jesse Coleman Spencer, of Eugene, was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple drug related felonies. Additionally, the 2005 Toyota Sequoia was seized as it was utilized in the delivery of illicit narcotics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In