On November 30, members of the Reedsport Police Department arrested Michael Shannon Golden, 54, for fraudulent use of a credit card, aggravated identity theft, computer crime, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a short barrel rifle.
The investigation started in July of this year. The investigation was very time consuming and involved many gun component manufacturing companies and financial institutions.
Upon contacting Goldenm he claimed he had a restroom emergency and was allowed to use a portable restroom on the job sight. Golden used an ink pen and caused self-harm by cutting his neck and wrists.
Golden was taken to Lower Umpqua Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. None of the self-inflicted injuries were life-threatening. He was then transported to Douglas County Jail where he was booked and lodged pending arraignment.
