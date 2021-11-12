Please be advised that paving operations will resume this week as weather permits for Hawthorne Avenue between 20th and 21st streets as well as the City Hall parking lot.
Reedsport will update residents as more information becomes available for the paving projects on Winchester Avenue and Frontage Road. As of now, those projects are still on hold.
Remember to remove your vehicles and any other items off the roadway before 7 am. Please be cautious of workers in the areas and use alternative routes if possible.
If you have any questions or concerns, call City Hall at 541-271-3603.
