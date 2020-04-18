REEDSPORT — Project Blessing Food Pantry director Susan Martin went on Oregon Public Broadcasting’s "Think Out Loud" show Wednesday.
She joined Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan to give an update on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting food pantries.
During the interview, Martin said there’s been a “dramatic” rise in people coming to the food pantry. She said there’s been a 40% increase in distribution and over the last month, they’ve doubled the number of new clients. Some past clients, who hadn’t come to the pantry in years, have also been returning.
“It’s been a dramatic increase and impact on the pantry,” she said.
Martin reported there’s been a lot of fear about the situation and Project Blessing is working to put out a message that people will be able to get what they need. She’s been stressing that there’s no food shortage and people can still get everything they need.
She later added the challenges being faced are the same as they’ve always been. The distance between a pantry and its distribution center is still the same, for example. The only difference is that more of a spotlight has been put on those challenges.
“I was grateful to be able to talk to them about that,” she said, adding there’s more information she would have liked to pass on to the rest of the state.
Martin said it was great to be a voice for rural communities. She said people in rural areas are resilient and innovative and it was wonderful getting to express that to the state.
“Innovation doesn’t just come from the big cities, it can come from any community,” Martin said. “Many of us, we’re creative, resilient people wherever we live. I’m just really grateful for those who have reached out to me and the pantry to find out how they could help out. I’m grateful for a platform to be able to share with the rest of the state how well Oregon is doing.”
She added that the needs and experiences of a rural food pantry are different from those in a city like Portland. She said a pantry near a major distribution hub can go to stock up throughout the day, but in an area like Reedsport that same trip can take most of the day.
“I think it was very fortunate that the Oregon Food Bank reached out to a rural food bank for that perspective to be conveyed,” said Martin. “Often times they talk about urban setting and the rural perspective gets left out.
“What comes across to me right now is everyone’s saying ‘we’re in this together. While that might be true, we’re in this together but we’re experiencing it differently.”
Martin recalled that pantries in bigger communities have lots of outlets for donations, many of which are stepping up to help them continue operating during this difficult time. She said Reedsport has seen a similar outpouring of generosity from small stores and businesses, even though they might be struggling to stay open themselves.
“They’ve reached out to the pantry with financial donations and with offers to help in ways that they could,” said Martin. “I truly believe ... because of the board of directors in this community, our pantry remains open. It’s the support we’re getting from the community that’s keeping the pantry open.”
Project Blessing has picked up several more volunteers to help operate the pantry. They were able to change the facility over to the new layout in a day. They can also now offer delivery to people that are homebound or quarantined and unable to come out during business hours.
Martin also remembered putting out the word looking for help getting face coverings to keep volunteers safe while saving masks in the store for health care providers. By the next day, someone brought them plenty of coverings.
“It’s not just the volunteers at the pantry, it’s the entire community that is keeping our pantry open,” Martin said.
The crisis has also caused Project Blessing, and other pantries, to change their operations model. The Reedsport pantry used to be a store format where customers could go in and grab what they need, as though going through a grocery store. Now it’s more of a warehouse and distribution center.
Project Blessing is operating in a way that limits person to person contact as much as possible. Customers put in an order, which is filled by volunteers, then place it on a table and move away so the person can pick it up.
The pantry is also taking extra precautions for sanitation and safety. Martin said volunteers are washing their hands every 15 minutes, surfaces are getting wiped down regularly, and orders are stored if a customer is late picking it up.
Project Blessing is also offering a “grab and go” option where people can grab a well-balanced box of items meeting the USDA food pyramid recommendations. Martin said this allows people to get food when they really need it, even if they can’t necessarily do a full shopping trip.
While the health crisis is expected to be temporary, and Martin expects to go back to business as it used to be when the ‘stay-at-home’ orders are lifted, some of the changes to Project Blessing have been working so well they may become permanent. The pantry has been working with a local church group to arrange delivery to homebound residents and those with limited mobility.
“It’s worked very well,” she said of the arrangement. “We hope to keep that in some form, whether that local group continues to organize that or whether we take over that piece.”
