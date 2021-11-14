The city of Reedsport is continuing to seek applicants to fill vacant positions on volunteer boards and committees.
Applications are available at Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Avenue, and online at www.cityofreedsport.org. For information contact Courteney, executive assistant, at 541-271-1989 or visit the city website. Applications will be taken until positions are filled and are appointed by City Council at their regularly scheduled meeting on the first Monday of each month.
· Budget Committee - 1 vacancy
· Parks and Beautification Committee - 1 vacancy
· Dangerous Buildings Abatement Board of Appeals - 6 vacancies
· Planning Commission – 3 vacancies
· Urban Renewal Advisory Committee – 2 vacancies
· Traffic Safety Advisory Committee—2 vacancies
· Umpqua Experience Steering Committee—2 vacancies
· Urban Renewal Advisory Committee—1 vacancy
In addition to the committee vacancies, Reedsport is looking for volunteers to help with:
· Reedsport K-9 Shelter (apply at the police department);
· Dial a Ride Drivers (apply at the police department);
· Umpqua Discovery Center (apply at the UDC);
· Lower Umpqua Senior Center (contact Karen Robertson)
