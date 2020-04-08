REEDSPORT — Over the weekend, the Reedsport Police Department, Oregon State Police, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Reedsport Fire Department and other entities, showed support for essential employees working at the hospital and stores during the ongoing health crisis.
“We gathered a bunch of law enforcement, fire department and rescue personnel to show our support,” said Reedsport Police Chief Matt Smart. “We just want to make sure they know how much we support them.”
The April 4 procession started at the Lower Umpqua Hospital parking lot, as well as the Reedsport medical clinics and emergency services. Smart recalled they gathered in a space where they could practice social distancing, then smaller groups went by the hospital.
The event was coordinated by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Brad O’Dell, along with local entities.
“We wanted to say thank you for everything they do to support us each and every day,” he said. “We wanted to show our support as well.”
Hospital staff members came out to the front of the hospital and cheered as the vehicles went by. Dr. Greg Shank, general surgeon at LUH, said it was nice to see the support from everyone. LUH Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Fowler also expressed his gratitude.
“The support of our fire, rescue and law enforcement means everything to us during this difficult time,” he said. “We appreciate their recognition of health care workers as we continue to serve our community.”
From there, the caravan went to the grocery stores, restaurants and other essential businesses. They drove by McKay’s and Safeway to cover most of the businesses that are still open. Smart said these businesses are providing food for the community and maintaining a sense of normalcy.
“While we may not have visited every location, we want to make sure that our community knows that we support them in our continued effort to get through this together,” stated the RPD on its Facebook page.
Smart added that they wanted to keep the procession small and low-key to avoid a large gathering that couldn’t maintain social distancing. He offered an apology to anyone who thinks they should have been involved and weren’t contacted.
The RPD encourages the community to use local businesses, whenever possible, to support the local economy during the health crisis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In