The Reedsport Volunteer Fire Department and other local fire departments will conduct a pair of burn-to-learn exercises in the Winchester Bay area.

The trainings will be Monday, March 1, and Saturday, March 6.

The structures are in the vicinity of Discovery Point and Half Moon Bay.

Area residents are encouraged to not call 9-1-1 if they see smoke and/or emergency vehicles in the vicinity those two days.

People with questions should call the Reedsport Fire Department at 541-271-2423.

