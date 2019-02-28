REEDSPORT— The City of Reedsport announced Thursday that it will temporarily shut down its water mainline on 22nd Street south of Highway 101 to conduct repairs.
According to a press release by the City of Reedsport, the work will affect all residences and businesses between 22nd Street and 18th Street on Elm, Dogwood, Cedar, Birch and Alder Avenues.
City crews are scheduled to conduct the repairs March 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is possible the duration of the water shutdown may be extended based on the site’s conditions.
Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the Reedsport Public Works Director John Stokes at 541-271-3603.