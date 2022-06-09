Those interested in filing for a seat on the Reedsport City Council, including mayor, for the November 8, election may obtain an information packet from the city recorder at Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Reedsport. The Reedsport City Charter requires a one year and continued residency and a nomination petition. The deadline for filing the completed, unverified petitions is Thursday, August 18.
Keep in mind that candidacy requires gathering of 25 signatures. Please read the instructions carefully, State Election Laws require that a blank petition, filled out and signed by the candidate must be filed with the city recorder prior to gathering signatures.
Mayor and the city council are the legislative body for the city of Reedsport.
They are responsible for setting all the policies and regulations for the city. They also serve on the city Budget Committee, Urban Renewal District Budget Committee and Urban Renewal District Agency. They make most of the final decisions on the city’s financial activities. The city council also appoints a city manager, city attorney and municipal court judge.
The following positions on the city council will be up for election: Mayor, two-year term, elected at large; Council positions #4, #5 and #6, four-year terms. Terms begin January 2023. For information, contact Courteney Davis, deputy city recorder at (541) 271-1989.
