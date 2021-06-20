The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents Reedsport painter Elyan Jamot through July 31 in the Coastal Oregon Visual Artists Showcase at the Newport Visual Arts Center. Jamot’s exhibit, “Oregon Cordially,” includes her plein air oil paintings of southern Oregon landscapes. The COVAS Showcase features mid-career artists living on the Oregon Coast and rotates among Oregon’s seven coastal counties, with Jamot representing Douglas County. Following current COVID-19 protocols, a gallery reception with the artist is not currently scheduled, though online interviews and events are being planned for July.
Born and raised in France, Elyan Jamot has shown her paintings at museums and hotels in Normandie. Now based in Reedsport, she currently exhibits her work at the Mind Gallery and Umpqua Lighthouse Museum in Winchester Bay. She has also participated in various exhibits with the Dunes Art Club in Florence. Past show locations also include the San Diego Community College (Pacific Beach) and the Orleans Gallery in Richmond (United Kingdom). She has studied painting with various institutions locally and abroad and returns to Europe regularly to paint and exhibit there.
“I spend most of my time exploring the world and painting, very much influenced by Paul Gauguin’s life,” Jamot says. “My favorite medium is oil, because of its power and timeless qualities.”
Given current COVID-19 guidelines, the Newport Visual Arts Center is open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. The Newport Visual Arts Center adheres to all health and safety protocol provided by the governor’s office as well as the city of Newport. All visitors to the VAC are required to wear proper masks and have their temperature taken prior to entry.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center, and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s seven coastal counties.
