Get ready for a hootenanny the extraordinary Red Yarn. The musician and puppeteer Red Yarn will perform at Mingus Park on Wednesday, July 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
In the event of rain, the performance will be in the Myrtlewood Room at the Coos Bay Public Library.
Red Yarn (aka Andy Furgeson) is a Texas-born, Oregon-based family performer who weaves folksongs and puppetry into high-energy shows for all ages. With his engaging performances, lush folk-rock recordings, and playful music videos, this red-bearded bard reinvigorates American folklore for younger generations.
The event is part of the Coos Bay Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program. During the summer, the library offers both a reading challenge and programming for all ages which encourage people to read, learn, connect and explore the outdoors.
Continuing through August 6, participants can enroll in the challenge earn badges, rewards and a chance to win a grand prize. This year, people can participate either online or using a paper tracking form. Challenge registration is available on the library’s website or at the Coos Bay Public Library.
For information on summer reading activities or the reading challenge, visit the Coos Bay Public Library’s website at www.coosbaylibrary.org, call (541) 269-1101 x 236 or email Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org.
