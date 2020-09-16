SOUTH COAST — American Red Cross blood drives will be held along the South Coast in the coming months.
The American Red Cross urges healthy individuals to give blood now to help ensure a steady supply for patients.
- The Red Cross is urging healthy donors to make an appointment to give blood to support kids fighting cancer, patients with sickle cell disease and others facing serious illnesses.
- More blood donors are needed to ensure hospitals have the blood necessary to help save lives.
- The Red Cross is now testing all blood product donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of our staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
- Donations will be tested using samples obtained at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where the samples will also undergo routine screening and infectious disease testing.
- A positive antibody test indicates potential exposure to the virus. It does not confirm infection or immunity and donors should continue to follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines provided by the CDC.
- At this time, it is currently unknown whether the presence of COVID-19 antibodies will provide immunity to future infection.
- Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or on the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
To schedule a time to give blood, visit: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. With the COVID-19 pandemic still a danger, it's important to schedule an appointment so adequate time will be available to sanitize between donations. For more information about the American Red Cross, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/
Sept. 28
Powers — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Church of God Fellowship, hosted by Powers High School
Oct. 9
Coquille — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Coquille Community Center, hosted by Coquille High School
Oct. 12
North Bend — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Oct. 13
Reedsport — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., American Red Cross Bus, hosted by Reedsport Community Charter School
Oct. 14
Bandon — 1-6 p.m., Bandon Senior Center/The Barn, hosted by Bandon High School
Oct. 15
Reedsport — 12-6 p.m., Masonic Temple, hosted by Reedsport Community Charter School
Oct. 20
Coos Bay — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., American Red Cross Bus, Newmark Center, hosted by Southwestern Oregon Community College
Oct. 21
Coos Bay — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross Bus, hosted by Bay Area Hospital
Myrtle Point — 12-5 p.m., Oaks Pavilion, Coos County Fairgrounds, hosted by Myrtle Point High School
Oct. 22
North Bend — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hosted by North Bend High School
Oct. 23
Coquille — 12-5 p.m., Coquille Valley Hospital, (Closed Drive - Employees ONLY)
Nov. 2
Bandon — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Closed Drive - Employees ONLY)
Nov. 10
Coquille — 1-6 p.m., Coquille Community Building, hosted by Coquille Community
Nov. 12
Reedsport — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross Bus, hosted by Lower Umpqua Hospital
