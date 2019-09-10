SOUTH COAST - The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the opening of razor clam harvesting on the South Coast. Recreational razor clam harvesting is now open from the Coquille River to the California border. Recent shellfish samples taken from the area indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has dropped below the closure limit.
In addition, the ODFW annual razor clam conservation closure remains in effect until Sept. 30, from the Columbia River to Tillamook Head (south of Seaside). This closure is not related to marine biotoxins. The earliest these beaches could reopen is Oct. 1. The conservation closure does not affect razor clam populations south of Tillamook Head.
Razor clamming is closed from the south jetty of the Umpqua River (at Reedsport) to the Coquille River (at Bandon) for elevated levels of domoic acid toxin. Razor clamming is open from Tillamook Head (south of Seaside) to the north jetty of the Umpqua River (at Reedsport) and is open from the Coquille River (at Bandon) to the California border.
Recreational mussel harvesting, bay clamming and crabbing are open along the entire coast.
You have free articles remaining.
Coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. The consumption of whole recreationally harvested scallops is not recommended. Crab, bay clams and oysters are not affected by this closure. Commercial shellfish products sold in retail stores and restaurants remain safe for consumers.
Domoic acid is produced by algae and originates in the ocean. ODA will continue to test the shellfish twice per month, as tides permit. Reopening of a closed area requires two consecutive tests with results in the safe range. For information about ODFW licenses and recreational shellfishing rules contact ODFW.
For more information, call ODA's shellfish safety hotline at 800-448-2427, the Food Safety Division at 503-986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Closures webpage.