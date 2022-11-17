Crabs
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce the closure of all recreational crabbing on the southern Oregon coast from Takenitch Creek (north of Winchester Bay) at N 44° 47’, to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid toxin. This includes Dungeness crab and red rock crab harvested from the ocean, in bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.

Recreational crab harvesting is open from the Washington border south to Takenitch Creek (north of Winchester Bay). This includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.

