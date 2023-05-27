Staff and volunteers of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area (ODNRA) are busy preparing campgrounds and trails for summer visitors.
This year, Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) motorists will notice more safety education and sound monitoring activities. These will include courtesy sound checks, sound enforcement checkpoints and sound education programming.
“We are excited to welcome summer visitors to the dunes,” said Central Coast Deputy District Ranger Jeremy Aujero. “As a multi-use recreation area, there is a place here for everyone. With that in mind, we’d like to remind visitors to respect closures, out-of-bounds zones, noise limits, and quiet hours. We appreciate everyone’s help to care for the land and provide a family-friendly place where people can visit for generations to come.”
Safety is paramount to ensuring a family-friendly environment at the ODNRA and this season, there will be a greater emphasis on noise safety levels.
Forest Service staff and partner agencies will be conducting a variety of sound outreach, education, monitoring, and enforcement activities on the ODNRA intended to help OHV riders understand what the sound limit is, why it’s important, and how to comply.
OHVs found to be in violation of the sound limit may be subject to citation.
Excessive sound poses a potential disturbance to adjacent landowners, other recreationists, and sensitive wildlife.
Noise regulation and monitoring are important aspects of OHV management. The Oregon Dunes Management Plan (1994) establishes standards for OHV sound rules and sound monitoring.
The current OHV sound limit for the ODNRA is 93 decibels.
Several scheduled events at the ODRNA may increase visitation at various times:
• UTV Takeover: June 21-25. Expect heavy traffic Horsfall and Hauser area and the entire southern portion of the dunes. Some entrances may have restricted access.
• Dune Fest: August 8-13. Expect heavy traffic in the Umpqua Day Use areas.
Some entrances may have restricted access.
For more information about recreation opportunities, please visit the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area website or call the Reedsport office at 541-271-6000.
