Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area

ATV riders enjoy the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area in Winchester Bay.

 Amy Moss Strong, The Umpqua Post

Staff and volunteers of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area (ODNRA) are busy preparing campgrounds and trails for summer visitors.

This year, Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) motorists will notice more safety education and sound monitoring activities. These will include courtesy sound checks, sound enforcement checkpoints and sound education programming.

