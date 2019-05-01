COOS BAY — Former Bay Area Hospital CEO and Director Paul G. Janke has died in a car accident in Tucson, Arizona.
Janke retired from his position at Bay Area Hospital back in January. The 64-year-old was still living in the Bay Area, and was commuting back and forth to Arizona where he was renovating a home.
Janke was reportedly alone at the time of the accident. He leaves behind his wife and three sons. There is no word on when a service is scheduled.
During his 10 years at Bay Area Hospital he completed a $50 million nursing tower, which allowed Bay Area Hospital to transition to an all private room hospital.
Under Janke the hospital also created its own wound care program with hypobaric therapy and is working in partnership with Bay Clinic and DaVita Kidney Care to start an inpatient dialysis program.
Chief Development Office Barbara Bauder sent out an email to all Bay Area Hospital staff members notifying them of the accident.