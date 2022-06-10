It’s a night promising world beats, velvet vocals, and soulful jazz when Reb & The Good News headline a show at the Langlois Cheese Factory on Friday, June 24.
The evening of music, presented by Small n Dull Productions, will open with special guest Dune. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door and are $20 per person. Children 17 and under are admitted for free.
Reb & The Good News is fronted by vocalist and guitarist Rebecca Conner, who grew up playing songs around a beach bonfire in her hometown of Lincoln City.
Later, she wandered Europe with her guitar, then returned to the states, where she studied music for seven years and graduated from the University of Oregon with a focus in jazz guitar.
Her band, based out of Portland, released its debut album Wings in 2021. The album was created and arranged by Rebecca along with her partner, Leon Cotter, who plays keys, saxophone and clarinet. The project is a culmination of Rebecca’s passion for a multitude of genres and influences, where trumpet-laden tracks fuse world beats, funky grooves and a delicate touch of folk with lyrics that inspire hope and gratitude.
The concert location, Langlois Cheese Factory, is just off the west side of Highway 101 at 94179 Allen Boice Drive in Langlois.
Historically, the building was used for cheesemaking, but these days it is a venue for concerts, events, and private celebrations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In