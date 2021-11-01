Gary McCullough takes the oath of office from Mayor Jessica Engelke to become the interim police chief in North Bend. McCullough, who served as police chief in Coos Bay for 12 years, agreed to come out of retirement to serve North Bend while the search for a permanent chief takes place. Captain Cal Mitts also took the oath of office from Engelke to become the No. 2-ranked officer in the city’s police department.
