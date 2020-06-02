COOS BAY — Recreational razor clamming is now open on the south-central coast beaches.
In a press release from the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, it was announced that levels of the biotoxin domoic acid had dropped low enough that areas from Cape Arago to the Columbia River could be opened to clamming for Oregon residents.
Areas south of Cape Arago to the California border remain closed to razor clamming, as domoic acid toxin levels remain too high there.
Residents of Oregon can participate in harvesting recreational mussel, bay clam and crab, along the entire coastline. Coastal scallops can also be harvested but not eaten whole — only the adductor muscle of recreationally-harvested scallops should be eaten. Commercially harvested shellfish remains safe for consumers.
All clamming is closed to non-residents, due to concerns about COVID-19. According to the release, crabbing is open to non-residents along most of the coast, but closed north of Cape Falcon and in the Columbia River.
The ODA tests for toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. They test for both paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid toxin, which are produced by algae which originates in the ocean. To reopen an area to clamming or crabbing, ODA must conduct two tests in a row with results below the limit.
For more information call ODA's shellfish safety information hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage at bit.ly/3dkcEo1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In