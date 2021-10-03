The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the opening of all razor clam harvesting from Tillamook Head (south of Seaside) to the California border. Recent shellfish samples taken from this area indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the alert level.
Razor clamming remains closed from Tillamook Head north to the Columbia River (including inside the Columbia River). This area of the north coast includes the popular Clatsop beaches which remain closed under the annual conservation closure.
Mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. Coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. ODA does not recommend eating whole scallops. Commercial shellfish products remain safe for consumers.
Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid toxin are produced by algae and originate in the ocean. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.
For more information call ODA's shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at 503-986-4720, or visit the ODA Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage.
Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.
