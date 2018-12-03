COOS COUNTY — Raw numbers from the 2018 Point in Time Count are out, showing an estimated 940 homeless individuals in Coos County.
The new numbers were handed out to community leaders during a homeless workshop last week hosted by Oregon Coast Community Action, though Essential Services Operations Director Maggie Sackrider said those numbers are likely to change. She plans on having the official numbers completed later this month.
“Official numbers will remove duplicates we might have counted,” she said. “We anticipated duplicates this year because we were much more thorough when we collected the information and got more community partners involved, including some school systems and other programs like Head Start.”
The raw numbers show a much different story than the 2017 Point-in-Time Count, which is a nationwide effort to take a picture of each community’s homeless problem.
In 2015, the official numbers showed 612 homeless individuals with 449 households, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In 2017, the official numbers showed 397 homeless individuals with 297 households, according to HUD.
In 2018, the raw numbers showed 940 homeless individuals with 550 households, according to ORCCA.
The 2016 homeless count results were never released. HUD is only required to reveal the PIT numbers every other year, though ORCCA is required to release local numbers every year.
Sackrider anticipates the raw 2018 numbers to have duplicated data on families.
“We’re hoping we collected information from school-aged children, as well as adults,” she said. “Once the final numbers are finished, those duplicates will be gone so the number will be lower. But we anticipate those numbers, even the analyzed numbers, to be higher than previous years because of how thorough our Point-in-Time Count was last year.”
In fact, ORCCA expects the finalized 2018 numbers to be closer to the numbers from 2015.
“Homelessness is an issue that is very much in your face in our community,” Sackrider said. “The first step is understanding and knowing the numbers we’re dealing with. These people need assistance from housing to mental health assistance, but the first thing we need to know is who needs the help. These numbers also contribute to a statewide and national assessment of the homeless population. We’ve been lucky in Oregon that our representatives understand this is a big issue and it’s because of numbers generated through things like the Point-in-Time Count.”
The 2019 Point-in-Time Count is happening in the last week of January and volunteers are needed. To get involved, email housing@orcca.us or call ORCCA at 541-435-7080.