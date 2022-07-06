Ramona Ranch Vineyard and Winery announced that its 2019 Estate Sangiovese was awarded the high-rated double-gold medal at the 2022 prestigious Sunset International Wine Competition held in Sonoma County, Calif. In addition, its non-vintage Port received a silver medal; and its 2019 Tannat received a bronze medal.
Ramona Ranch is owned and operated by Teri Kerns, a former Coos Bay resident who started the rah with her husband, Micole Moore.
This year’s Sunset competition included a record number of more than 2,900 entries. Judges included winemakers, sommeliers, retail buyers, wine educators, and journalists who reviewed all the entries June 7 to 9.
Ramona Ranch 2019 Estate Sangiovese scored 95 points, and all the judges on its panel unanimously deemed it Gold-worthy stating that the wine had “inviting nose with notes of baked plums and blackberries, strawberries and fig, hint of herbal, roasted pepper.” The Sangiovese grapes used for the wine were planted and grown sustainably at Ramona Ranch vineyards. The wine is currently available for tasting at Ramona Ranch, Friday to Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We are proud to add this award to the number of award-winning wines from the Ramona Valley—a growing fine-wine producing region in the San Diego area,” said Micole Moore, winemaker for Ramona Ranch.
Winning producers will be featured in the October release of a Sunset Magazine Wine Special non-print, digital edition with a supporting microsite. Promotions for the Wine Award Special Issue will be placed in sunset.com, Sunset eNewsletters and Sunset social sites. The edition will be promoted and available for 12 months or until the 2023 Wine Competition Awards winners are announced.
