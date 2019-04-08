COOS COUNTY — Heavy rains caused traffic delays on U.S. Highway 101 at Four Mile Creek over the weekend, while more flooding is expected throughout the rest of Monday.
According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation on Sunday, April 7, water flooded the highway seven miles south of Bandon. Drivers were met with a short delay as flaggers helped navigate vehicles.
“Due to saturated soils, watch for possible hazards on southwest Oregon highways,” the release said. “Various reports of slide-outs, rocks and trees across roadway, including OR 38 and U.S. 101.”
Further road changes can be monitored on ODOT’s tripcheck.com.
The National Weather Service warned of more flooding until 11 p.m. on Monday, April 8. In particular, NWS issued a flood warning for the Coquille River and South Fork Coquille River at Myrtle Point.
"Storm total rainfall amounts are expected to be four to eight inches," NWS wrote online. "Extensive runoff is likely due to saturated soils from preceding rainfall. Rapid rises are expected on all major rivers, with flooding possible along smaller creeks and streams. Areal flooding is possible in urban areas and pastures. There is also a threat of landslides, rock falls, and debris flows which could cause roads to be impassable."
NWS pointed out that "recent slumps along Highway 101 are particularly vulnerable and new slumps are possible."
This story will be updated as more information is made available.