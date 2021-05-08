Hospital Week is Sunday May 9 through Saturday May 15. For more than a year now, healthcare professionals have been working the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic. To brighten the lives of the care team at Bay Area Hospital, who deserve special recognition for their efforts, children at several local schools have expressed their gratitude by crafting rainbow hearts with special words of appreciation. This rainbow of hearts is featured at the hospital’s staff entrance. Participating schools include:
- Madison
- Millicoma
- Eastside
- Sunset School
- Gold Coast Christian
- Kingsview
- Christ Lutheran
- Bright Beginnings Preschool
- Hillcrest
- North Bay
- Lighthouse
- SCESD Early Childhood Special Education
The rainbow hearts can be seen from the outside patio on the East side without entering the building, and they will remain there for the staff to read and enjoy throughout the month of May.
There are many ways to show appreciation. This week in May is a great opportunity to thank healthcare heroes for their selfless service to the community.
