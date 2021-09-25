We finally got some rain, which is great thing. The rain will lower the fire danger levels for the area, but it will not eliminate the fire danger. Before rain hit last weekend, it had been three months since the last significant rainfall for the south coast.
One weekend of wetting rain will not replace the last three months of dry weather. Fire season is still in effect, and debris burning is still prohibited. Forecasts show more sunny weather is coming for the next few weeks. This predicted rain will make it harder for fires to get started and spread, but it will not make it impossible for a fire to happen.
People still need to follow fire prevention restrictions, even with the rain over the weekend.
- No Debris Burning
- No Tracer/Incendiary Ammunition or Exploding Targets
- No Fireworks
- Campfires still have restrictions
- Chainsaws still have restrictions
- Grinding & Welding still have restrictions
For information on fire prevention and restrictions you can find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net or on Facebook, or call the closure line at (541) 267-1789.
