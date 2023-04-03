Non profit Regional Accelerator & Innovation Network (RAIN) Catalysts have expanded their team on the Oregon Coast by hiring Brian Kryanik as their first South Coast maritime ambassador.
In this role, Kryanik will advocate for workforce development programs and connect fellow innovators to the resources they need to start and grow maritime businesses.
"It's kind of a dream position," Kryanik said. "This has been my defacto position in the area because I know so many people through my work with the water trail and all the different ports and being a captain's class instructor. So, it's just kind of culminated and just been a really nice fit, and I'm just honored to be the guy."
Kryanik "wears many hats." He's been involved with South Coast Inventors in Coos Bay, he's a Coast Guard licensed 25-ton captain, he is the operator of Uninspected Passenger Vessels and 100-ton master class instructor for Columbia Pacific Maritime, he's the Oregon State Water Trails coordinator for Travel Oregon, and works for South Coast Tours, doing boat tours in Port Orford.
Through all of this experience, Kryanik has built a network that made him a perfect candidate for the South Coast Ambassador position.
"I'm always running into many people up and down the coast. I like to organically meet people, and in conversation, I can dig out what they're working on. If they need help with what they're working on, I'm always looking for that in to help people with their innovation, if they have any, or if there's a new business start-up; how can we lend a hand," Kryanik said.
For Kryanik, this official position is almost a formal extension of much of the work that he already does. Through RAIN and their maritime initiative Startup Blue, Kryanik now has the resources and network to give people the "deliverables they need to be successful."
"Whereas I just had a loose network behind me, now being the actual South Coast Ambassador and having Startup Blue and Oregon RAIN behind me, I have a whole network of professionals that can bring to bear on people's products," Kryanik said. "So we're at the very beginning of this, and I'm just looking forward to casting a big net and letting everyone up and down the coast know we're here for help."
Per RAIN's website, their mission is "to partner with communities to catalyze inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystems, connect entrepreneurs to resources—including overlooked entrepreneurs—and contribute to the creation of prosperous economies."
One of the important aspects of the work that RAIN is doing on the rural coast of Oregon is the professional structure to help develop innovation into a business, according to Kryanik. Nate Gilman is the Maritime Innovator in Residence for RAIN and also discussed the array of services the organization offers, from aiding maritime businesses communicate with banking institutions to connecting fledgling entrepreneurs with experts in their area.
According to Gilman, one of the goals of RAIN is to develop solutions based on community needs rather than come into situations with preimagined fixes.
"Being investigative instead of prescriptive actually leads to good solutions. So, diving in and not telling people what they need, not looking to solve problems, but instead being available to understand what a community's problems are," Gilman said. "Then using the network and people around that we have, as well as, things there locally, to kind of push that thing forward."
RAIN is about presenting burgeoning businesses with business plans, connecting innovators with prototypers, helping entrepreneurs access capital, and a variety of other services. They want to present options and information to entrepreneurs seeking their services so people can make the best decision.
"We can connect you to the people, programs, and capital that you need to start and grow your business," PR Lead for RAIN Catalysts Matt Noble said. "Whether that's a mentor, a talent that you need to help push your project forward, an educational program that we might be hosting there locally on the coast, or an online program that Nate knows about to get you to that next level. It's a more holistic approach."
Kryanik has now been in the ambassador role for about two months and is keeping an open mind. During his early time on the job, Kryanik is working on getting boots on the ground in the communities he's helping and casting a wide net to grow his network.
Gilman and Kryanik will be hosting an event Tuesday, March 21, at the Charleston Merchant's Association to speak with around 30 business owners in the area.
For more information, contact Brian Kryanik at brian@raincatalysts.org, or visit https://www.raincatalysts.org/sub.
