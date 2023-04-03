Brian Kryanik

Brian Kryanik of Bandon is RAIN Catalysts South Coast Maritime Ambassador.

 Courtesy of RAIN Catalysts

Non profit Regional Accelerator & Innovation Network (RAIN) Catalysts have expanded their team on the Oregon Coast by hiring Brian Kryanik as their first South Coast maritime ambassador.

In this role, Kryanik will advocate for workforce development programs and connect fellow innovators to the resources they need to start and grow maritime businesses.

