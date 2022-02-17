It’s full-circle for Delilah.
The national syndicated radio host has purchased KDUN Radio, a 50,000-watt AM station in Reedsport.
It is the station where Delilah, as a teenager, got her start after accepting a job by the then-station owners Jerome and Steve Kenegy.
Today, Delilah is heard by over 12 million listeners weekly on over 160 radio stations across the United States and internationally on the Armed Forces Network in Japan, Korea and Central Europe, on the iHeart Radio app, and through her podcast.
“My whole professional life has been amazing and has allowed me to have an amazing opportunities and to go to great places, meet wonderful people and it all started here,” she said. “And when the opportunity came to buy the station I couldn’t say no.”
Community connector
As a 40-year radio broadcast veteran, Delilah acknowledges that radio has been challenged over the past few years.
“But nationally, over 85% of people still listen to radio at least one a day,” she said. “It is the most used media in America, so we have had some challenges, but we are still growing. In communities like Reedsport, especially, radio is vitally important, so important that people have a voice, so important that they have a way to connect, so important that they have an opportunity to communicate with each other and radio is the way that can happen and is going to happen.”
Delilah said major market radio is “pretty much a game between the big players, but in smaller markets, Reedsport, Florence and Brookings, it is the voice of the town, the voice of the community and I think it is most important now more than ever,” she said.
Delilah said her message to KDUN listeners is simple.
“The town needs a voice,” she said. “A way to connect with each other.”
Describing the pivotal point when she decided to purchase the station, Delilah said one of her Reedsport friends outlined frustration with not being able to find out accurate and timely information to help her elderly parents navigate safely through the COVID pandemic.
“With that fresh in my mind, with people frustrated with not being able to get good information, and then the opportunity presented itself to buy the radio station, I just knew it was the right thing to do,” she said.
Delilah said the radio station helps connect small town communities.
“They need to have a voice,” she said. “They need to know what’s going on with the city council. They need to know what’s going on with the mayor. They need to know if the road is going to be widened again. They need to know if schools are canceled and their kids are not going to school because of COVID, or because of a flood. They need to know this information. There was no way for that information to be presented before we put the station back on the air.”
Even though Delilah broadcasts her national radio show from her home in Washington state, she said she will frequently return to the Reedsport station.
“I have a motor home and I have a farm in Sutherlin, so I spend a lot of time there, so I can easily come over,” she said. “I love it here.”
Delilah added that local programming on the station will be key.
“I didn’t buy the radio station for my syndicated show, I brought the station for its local content,” she said. “I will be happy to bump my show off the air when we are able to broadcast the local high school basketball and football games.”
Classroom radio home
KDUN is now located at Delilah’s former junior high school in Reedsport.
“The junior high has been closed for about 20 years and is now owned by a couple that are artists and they have turned the building into an artist school, so they are leasing my old classroom to us and I have built the radio station in that room,” she said. “So, it is a full circle experience for me.”
Pay back
Delilah said she is incredibility grateful the Kenegys provided her with her first radio job.
“My life was changed forever because of that, and I just want to pay it forward,” she said. “I want to give young people the opportunity to learn this media and give the town the opportunity to have communication. I can’t pay the Kenegys back for what they did for me, but I can pay it forward. I am blessed to be able to reconnect with my history, my past and to provide an opportunity for the people to connect through the airwaves.”
KDUN also is carried on the iHeart network, allowing anyone anywhere to listen through a streaming broadcast platform.
“You can listen 24/7 and feel like you are back home again,” she said.
KDUN engineer Bob Larson said the radio station had been off the air for approximately a year before Delilah purchased it.
“If it had continued to be off the air any longer, it would likely have been gone forever,” Larson said. “There was no studio, other than the transmitter site, that was it. So, the community is very happy that we are back.”
KDUN began rebroadcasting on Labor Day weekend in 2021, following the purchase.
“And we have been going full-tilt from that time on,” he said.
Larson said the station carries Fox News on the top of the hour and is planning local news in the future. KDUN also offers community service announcements and Larson conducts a daily local buy-sell program called Tradio.
KDUN currently has five full time employees, including Delilah, offering various 24/7 programming with a classic oldies music format.
The station’s signal reaches as far north to Lincoln City, south to Brookings, and inland to Coos Bay and the Eugene area.
KDUN is located in Reedsport and can be reached at 541-236-9837.
