COOS BAY — A video of Coos Bay Fire Department rescuing a raccoon went viral last month.
Woodrow, as he was named after the incident, got himself into trouble when he wound up in one of the bowls at Mingus Park’s skate park and couldn’t climb out. CBFD lowered a ladder, backed away and made a bit of movie magic.
The 30-second video got over 13,000 views on Facebook. In it, Woodrow is seen examining the ladder from the bottom of the bowl, climbing it and scurrying away. The video can be seen at bit.ly/2LiSGxz.
Coos Bay Fire Chief Mark Anderson pointed out that while the department does not regularly take calls involving animals, in this case, there was no way Woodrow could have escaped on his own. The walls of the bowl were too steep and made of concrete, so Woodrow couldn’t get any purchase to escape.
The fire department stepped up for Woodrow and made a video that has been shared 244 times in the intervening weeks.
“Kind of a fun little video and it got some smiles from a lot of people,” Anderson said.
Anderson enjoyed the video, though he wasn’t able to make it to the skate park in time to see the action himself. Woodrow figured out how to use the ladder too quickly for Anderson to see it in person.
“It’s pretty remarkable that they can climb that well, even on aluminum,” Anderson said, “But it just scurried right up like it was climbing up a tree, or something.”
