On June 19, the quilters of the Coquille Valley Art Center are giving away quilts.
During the recent quarantine, the members have still been busy doing what they do best — making quilts. In a normal year, the group hosts a quilt-a-thon where community members are invited to the center to help finish quilts. which are then donated to local causes such as CASA, local police and fire departments and victims of natural disasters.
Even though that event didn’t take place this year, the members continued to make quilts on their own. They now wish to share the fruits of their labors with the community. Beginning at 10 a.m., anyone wanting a quilt may come to the center, located on Highway 42 near Coquille Supply, and take home a quilt of their choosing. In order to spread the wealth around, there will be a limit of one quilt per family.
Quilts range in size from baby to lap quilts, with a few that would be large enough for a small bed. Even though their size may be small, there is still a lot of love wrapped up in the construction of each one. Stop by and take home a new friend to cuddle with. The event will continue until all quilts are given away.
