The quilters at the Coquille Valley Art Center on Highway 42 in Coquille are pleased to announce their second free quilt give away. Members have been busy creating quilts of all colors and sizes for the event. The center will be open to the public October 22 from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until all the quilts have been given away.
There will also be an exhibit of quilts made by members and a raffle of a beautiful bed size quilt. Tickets for the raffle may be purchased at the center. The winning ticket will be drawn at 3 p.m. The quilters hope everyone will take advantage of this unique opportunity to have one of their creations. The giveaway will be limited to one per family in order to spread the joy to as many people as possible.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In