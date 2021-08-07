The Mindpower Gallery in Reedsport will be featuring Eugene artist Richard Quigley in a one-man exhibit spanning 50 years of art. The large gallery with its maze of rooms will present a museum like space for hundreds of paintings, sculptural pieces, sketches, watercolors, oils, acrylics and even Quigley’s extensive product line of cards, prints and T-shirts.
“All about Quigley” is the manifestation of one artist’s uninhibited expression of artwork. This ‘uninhibitedness’ of expression is the very foundation of what the artist Richard Quigley embodies in everything he does. From sketching, to exploring the world we live in, to allowing himself to freely follow his hearts desires; Quigley is an expression of what Surrealism is all about.
Springing forth from the Dada movement after the first World War, Surrealism emerged having diverged from Chance, Chaos and Anti-ism to the unencumbered expression of thought that a pure state of mind, uninhibited by convention and rational thought, could bring forth, thus delving deeper into the subconscious. Surreal literally means ‘Beyond real.’ Its artists create imagery that bear a dreamlike quality in their associations to one another. A Surrealist wouldn’t question the melting clock in Dali’s painting any more than they would question staying up until the wee hours to complete said clock, not allowing timestamps to dictate when or for how long one could paint. For Quigley, if he’s been painting all night, a cat nap and breakfast will have him jumping to meet the following morning’s obligations. Creativity is something that rejuvenates and keeps him young. He taught art for 38 years at Lane Community College. Although he taught realism for the most of his career and paints in several mediums and art genres himself, Surrealism is his main body of work from which all others branch out.
Quigley spent his summers “off” exploring the far reaches of the world. He found a passion for ancient history, in particular ruins of ancient civilizations. Always a runner, Quigley developed the habit of running around the city or area he was in as a way to become familiar with the area. And Quigley’s camera of choice to capture these places: a sketch pad in his pocket to take quick sketches or impressions of things he’d come across that he would want to remember or return to study in more detail. He credits much of his boundless imagination to the time he spends running. His running eventually led to marathons which over the years led to competing as a triathlete. He said he learned to set his imagination free while running, contemplating and imagining the work he planned to do upon his return to his studio. At 70, Quigley will still go for a run of 8 miles, come home, refresh himself and settle into painting, often into the wee hours of the morning.
His style has solidified over the years: integrating his vast knowledge of cultural studies coupled with modern exploration, experiences and keeping abreast of the current political climate. When it comes to subject matter, Quigley’s work reflects the strong influence of ancient ruins and relics, the impact of humanity on the natural environment and political conflicts of the times that, upon their date of completion, show Quigley to be a Visionary Surrealist with his finger on the pulse of humanity. And humanity often appears to play a prominent role in much of his artwork, in what I like to call his “Big Head” series, where faces are larger than life and overflowing with character traits or his “Writhing Humanity” series which take the shape of rock formations often becoming the pillars of ancient ruins themselves or his “Sea of Humanity” series where the world of humans and oceans of life collide. I could think of no better style than Surrealism to fit Quigley.
If you were to ask Quigley himself about “Why Surrealism” his reply is, “Salvador Dali once said, you don’t do surrealism, you are surrealism. I learned to respect nature while living on the farm in Southwest Washington with my dad after my parents divorced when I was young boy, but I found it more difficult to return to the rural environment after spending my vacations in San Francisco where my mother lived near Golden Gate Park. Trips to the city became infused with Picasso, Parish, Rodin, Thomas Hart Benton, Salvador Dali And Magritte.”
The show runs through Saturday September 1, during the gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The gallery is located at 417 Fir Ave. in Reedsport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In