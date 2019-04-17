COOS BAY — Inside the Remember When Toys store in downtown Coos Bay, owner Shannon Gearhard is collecting puzzles.
It’s not for herself or for customers to buy, but for people undergoing any kind of medical treatment that are in need of comfort.
“People who undergo treatment like my husband did can’t always be around other people because their resistance is so low,” Gearhard said. “The illness isolates them, but also to get better they have to be isolated while undergoing heavy chemo. It’s a matter of keeping busy, having something to do and look forward to.”
Gearhard has a friend who does a book exchange and hopes that she can do something similar at her shop, but with puzzles primarily for adults, so with 300 or more pieces.
However, the idea to make this happen came 10 days ago when people walked into her colorful, toy-filled shop looking for puzzles for someone undergoing treatment.
“That’s when I thought it’s time to do something,” she said. “It started from them right after they left. Hopefully they will come back and know they are the spark.”
Though she began the puzzle exchange just over a week ago, people have already dropped off 10 or 15 puzzles so far.
“People I’ve talked to think it’s a great idea,” she said.
Of course, helping people being faced with treatment is something that is close to her heart. Her husband was diagnosed at 47 years old with stage four colon cancer that metastasized to his liver and lungs.
“He was told he would pass quickly, but he didn’t,” she said. “He lived almost three years and passed at 49 in 2011, which is super young. But he was a puzzler too and worked around the house. He kept busy.”
For puzzles that are donated, Gearhard asks that all the pieces are together so patients have the satisfaction of putting a whole puzzle together.
“To get them, families just need to come in for them,” she said. “We will honor system it. All they need to say is that they are on any kind of treatment and are in need of a puzzle.”
To donate a puzzle or pick one up, visit Remember When Toys at 115 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay.