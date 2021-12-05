Republican Stan Pulliam brought his campaign to be governor of Oregon back to Coos Bay on Monday to urge voters to make a change in the way Oregon thinks in relation to business and big projects.
Pulliam, the mayor of Sandy, is one of 13 Republicans vying for the party’s nomination in the governor’s race and one of 28 total candidates who have announced or filed paperwork to run.
Pullman held a press conference on the boardwalk in downtown Coos Bay to talk about plans to bring a shipping facility to the Port of Coos Bay.
“So here we are on the heels of one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year where Oregonians and Americans alike came across department store backups in our supply chain and everywhere else, just to discover that today Coos Bay is on the verge of having the largest deepwater port on the west coast between San Francisco and Seattle/Tacoma,” Pulliam said. “But it takes just a little forward thinking and a little business sense and right here we can lead the way again. We used to think big here in Oregon. We had leaders that led the way from the bottle bills to the securement of public beaches. But too often, we lag behind here in Oregon behind the rest of the nation.”
Pulliam said elected officials and others have routinely worked to block big ideas and big projects, rather than working to bring them to fruition.
“It becomes even more frustrating when you learn the only thing that really stopped Coos Bay from being on the map was our elected leaders and leftwing environmental groups taking away the Jordan Cove pipeline project that could have come in from private investment and made Coos Bay one of the highlight ports on West Coast right when we needed it most,” he said. “When we have leaders like President Biden and Congressman Peter DeFazio say that they’re going to do visionary acts on Build Back Better and restore areas like the Port of Coos Bay, many of us are wondering why do that on the backs of our taxpayers. Why not turn to private enterprise and allow these projects to go online and allow Oregon once again to lead the way by building back American.
“Now is the time to lift up our local business owners, especially after the course of the last two years and really get Oregon back on track. Let’s get back to leading the way.”
Pulliam said he was disappointed to learn the only investment from the state to assist the port in its effort to bring a shipping facility to Coos Bay came from its two Republican legislators, Rep. Boomer Wright and Sen. Dick Anderson. He said the governor should have been leading the applause and working to bring the facility to the city, but instead Gov. Kate Brown has done nothing to help.
“When you have the logistical issues around our country, and we’re trying to get back on track in Oregon, now is the time to invest in industry right here in Coos Bay,” he said.
Ultimately, he said, allowing the Jordan Cove pipeline would have been the way to go, Pulliam said. He explained the controversial pipeline project would have used private funds to make most of the needed repairs at the port while providing long-term jobs and financial benefits.
“While we want to see the Port of Coos Bay get back on track on the back of our taxpayers, we had private industry that was willing to do it,” he said. “To me, that’s a tax increase on the Coos Bay landowners.”
While Pulliam said he understands there were concerns regarding Jordan Cove, the reality is pipelines are a part of life. If the pipeline is not built in Oregon, it will be built somewhere. The only question is does Oregon benefit or do the investment and the jobs go elsewhere.
“Pipelines are not going away,” he said. “They’re either going to be built right here and provide Oregonians living-wage jobs or they’re going to be built in Russia or the Middle East.”
Pulliam said as the campaign heats up heading to the May primary election, he feels he is in good shape in the Republican field. He said his experience as a small-town mayor and in business make him the right choice, especially as the state tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You need a governor who says Oregon is open for business and actually recruits major projects to come into the state,” he said. “Also a governor who works with Republicans and Democrats to support plans like this.”
