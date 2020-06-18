SOUTH COAST — As restrictions lift and Oregon sees more traffic, the Oregon Department of Transportation warns the public to keep their distance not just in the store but also on the road.
A press release from the department warned that following too closely was in the top 10 driver errors in Oregon. The release also pointed out that “maintaining a safe following distance can prevent everything from fender benders to tragic fatal and serious injury crashes.”
ODOT gave a series of recommendations for driving at a safe distance.
How can drivers know what’s safe? The speed at which they drive determines how much time they have to act or react and how long it takes to stop. The higher the speed a driver is traveling, the less time they have to spot hazards, judge the speed of other traffic and react to conditions.
A safe following distance is defined as two to four seconds. For speeds greater than 30 mph, a safe following distance should be 4 seconds or more to allow enough time to make a decision and take action.
ODOT recommends that drivers always maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front of them. Drivers will have a better view of the road to watch for problems and more time to react.
How drivers can determine if they are following too closely
ODOT recommends drivers watch for when the rear of the vehicle ahead passes something like a sign or pole. Then, the press release said, drivers should count the seconds it takes to reach the same spot. Drivers are following too closely if they pass the mark before they finish counting at least two to four seconds, depending on their speed.
If a driver finds they are following too closely, ODOT recommends increasing the space between their car and the vehicle ahead and count again at another spot to check the new following distance. Drivers should repeat these steps until they are no closer than two to four seconds behind the other vehicle.
Additionally, when stopping behind a vehicle, drivers should make sure they can see where the rear tires of the vehicle in front meet the road. After traffic starts to move, drivers can return to their safe following distance.
Drivers may need more space
There are situations, such as those listed below, when drivers need even more space between their vehicle and the one in front of them. In all of these situations, drivers should increase their following distance:
- On wet or slippery roads more distance is needed to stop a vehicle
- When the driver behind wants to pass, drivers should slow down to allow room in front of their vehicle for the passing vehicle to complete the pass.
- When following bicycles or motorcycles, drivers need extra room in case the rider loses control or stops suddenly.
- The drivers of large vehicles may not be able to see drivers when you are directly behind them. Give these vehicles additional space. These vehicles also block the view of the road ahead.
- Those who have a heavy load or are pulling a trailer should know that the extra weight increases their stopping distance.
- In bad weather or darkness, drivers should increase their following distance to make up for decreased visibility.
- Drivers should give extra space when stopped on a hill, as the vehicle ahead may roll back when it starts to move.
- When they are learning to drive, drivers should increase their following distance. The extra room provides drivers time to make critical decisions as they learn.
- Drivers should increase their following distance when approaching or in a work zone. Traffic may slow or stop unexpectedly in these areas.
To learn more about traffic laws regarding following distance, read Oregon Revised Statute 811.147 at oregonlaws.org/ors/811.147.
