NORTH BEND – As the weather warms and fire danger increases, the Coos Bay District of the Bureau of Land Management is implementing public use restrictions on BLM-managed lands on the southern Oregon coast. Starting July 1 at 12:01 a.m., certain activities on BLM-managed lands in Coos, Douglas, and Curry counties will be restricted to prevent human-caused fire and reduce wildfire potential. Under the current restriction, campfires are allowed at the following BLM-managed campgrounds:
• Edson Creek Campground
• Fawn Creek Campground
• East Shore Campground
• Sixes River Campground
• Smith River Falls Campground
• Vincent Creek Campground
In all other areas, visitors can use portable cooking stoves that use liquefied or bottled fuels. Otherwise, campfires or any other type of open fire, including the use of charcoal briquettes, is prohibited.
Additionally, the following activities are restricted:
• Smoking is only allowed while inside a vehicle or while stopped in an area at least 3-feet in diameter that is clear of flammable vegetation
• Operating a motor vehicle and parking off road (including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles) is only allowed on roadways clear of flammable vegetation.
• Using fireworks, exploding targets or tracer ammunition is prohibited.
• Using a chainsaw or other equipment with internal combustion engines for felling, bucking, skidding, wood cutting or any other operation is prohibited.
• Welding, or operating a torch with an open flame, is prohibited.
Visitors to BLM-managed lands are also required to carry with them tools to ensure small fires can be put out quickly, including a shovel, axe and at least one gallon of water or a 2.5 pound fire extinguisher.
Violation of these restrictions can result in a fine up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to one year.
For updated information on public use restrictions, please visit www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/oregon-washington/fire-restrictions and the Oregon Department of Forestry at www.coosfpa.net.