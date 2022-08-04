Emergency responders and law enforcement agencies from Coos Bay to Clackamas County met in Tillamook for emergency training Thursday and Friday to learn techniques on best practices in the event of a mass shooting.
Coos Bay Police officer Deven Deck attended the training which included the initial response, helping those injured, securing the area, triage and planning and coordinating with the many agencies who respond to such tragedies.
“This course is designed enhance the collaboration and teamwork between your first responders (Law Enforcement, Fire & EMS) as we implement proactive survival strategies and response to violent intruder or active shooter incidents,” said Tillamok Police Chief Raymond Rau. “It is also designed to show potential gaps in how we respond and handle these types of situations to make sure that we will minimize the loss of life or injury in the event something like this does ever happen.”
The overall goal of the type of training is to provide first responders with real survival-enhancing options for saving lives in those critical moments when a violent situation begins until the threat is stopped.
“Moments that have no room for mistakes or hesitation in our efforts to protect human life at all costs,” Rau said. “During this training simulation rounds were used along with alarms, other distracting noises with role players.”
The goal is for all local responders, Sheriff, Police, Ambulance, Fire Departments and State Police to all work together should something happen.
“In the past this training would have been only cops,” Rau said. “This way all emergency responders are working on the same page through this important training — the goal is to save lives.”
