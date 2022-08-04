Learning on the job
Coos Bay Police Officer Deven Deck (in front) works on drills during mass shooter training in Tillamook pictured are officers working on evacuation drills.

 Joe Warren

Emergency responders and law enforcement agencies from Coos Bay to Clackamas County met in Tillamook for emergency training Thursday and Friday to learn techniques on best practices in the event of a mass shooting.

Coos Bay Police officer Deven Deck attended the training which included the initial response, helping those injured, securing the area, triage and planning and coordinating with the many agencies who respond to such tragedies.

