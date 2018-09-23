COOS BAY — Dozens of emergency response personnel and safety officials gathered Saturday at the Coos Bay Fire Department with a clear message for all its attending community members; be ready to be self-sufficient for at least two weeks in the event a major natural disaster strikes the South Coast.
The “Get Ready Coos Bay” natural disaster preparedness event, which was hosted by the Coos Bay Fire Department and Northwest Natural, featured informational booths from about 18 public safety agencies on how people can begin gathering essential tools needed for surviving the aftermath of a natural disaster.
Coos County Emergency Management Program Manager Mike Murphy was among the event’s speakers, in which he presented an overview of the Cascadia Subduction Zone and what people can expect after the 9.0 or higher magnitude earthquake hits.
“Our transportation system is going to get hammered,” Murphy said. “We are going to lose a lot of bridges; there will be a lot of landslides, liquefaction and damaged roads. They are going to have a hard time getting help in here, so that just means we have to be more resilient and more prepared.”
Oregon Emergency Management and FEMA have both issued recommendations for residents living along the impacted areas that they should have enough emergency supplies to last them about two weeks. Murphy suggested beginning your survivor kit now and gradually adding to it as time passes by. As for him, he said he carries two, one in his vehicle and one at home.
The American Red Cross suggests, at minimum, a survival kit that should include some of the following items: non-perishable food items, battery-powered or hand-crank radio, a first aid kit, water and an emergency blanket.
Bay Area Hospital’s Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Russ Johnston helped hand out emergency supply checklists for adults and children, as well as an emergency contact fill-in sheet. Although, cellphone communication will be down, it is still important to have contact information written down ahead of time and brought with you during an emergency, he said.
“I think a lot of people have heard in the community that if (the Cascadia earthquake) happens we are all dead and that is just not true, we can really prepare for this,” Johnston said.
While crowds of people continued filing in, Tony Chatman of the Oregon Coast Preppers interacted with visitors around his booth and showed them up close how to make their own homemade stoves and burners.
“You don’t have to spend a lot of money on supplies with items you already have at home that you can reuse and repurpose,” Chatman said. “I’ve made a rocket stove which is coffee can and two soup cans put together with some household insulation around the inside and there you can build a fire.”
The first 100 families that attended were given a free personal bag with emergency items including a family disaster plan notebook, a water pack and an emergency blanket provided by Northwest Natural. The Coos Bay Fire Department also handed out free first aid kits to visitors, which were donated to them from Walmart, as well as travel-sized toothbrushes and toothpaste. Southwestern Oregon Preppers also gave a breakout session presentation, which lasted about an hour.
Coos Bay Fire Chief Mark Anderson reiterated the event’s message once more expressing that he hopes people walk away knowing the seriousness and risk of a potential natural disaster and that they take the necessary steps to prepare.
As far as how the city is preparing, Anderson said they’ve been working on two major projects which include filling up two 40-foot containers with emergency supplies for its designated shelter areas and putting together an urban search and rescue collapse trailer to help assist with rescues inside structurally damaged buildings.
“The city’s goal is to have enough food, blankets and cots set up for 10 percent of the population,” Anderson said. “We are trying to spread out those resources out in the community so in the event of a disaster people can go to an emergency shelter and they’ll have some of those essential items.”
Right now, a container is being held at Marshfield High School with enough supplies to maintain up to 300 people for about two weeks. The second container, which will go in the Empire District and be split between shelters at Sunset Middle and Madison Elementary School, is expected to have enough supplies for about 500 people.
“People just need to be ready to be able to take care of themselves, their families and ultimately their neighbors for a period of time,” Anderson said. “We are really looking at two weeks, which is optimal, but we may be looking at something longer than that.”