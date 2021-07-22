A free public reception for two recently opened exhibitions will take place on the second floor of the Coos Art Museum on Friday, July 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. The reception honors two Oregon artists Susan Dimock of Bandon and Claire Duncan of Ashland. The exhibitions are Rocks, Vines and Lines in the Sand (Susan Dimock) and Reflections on the Human Epoch (Claire Duncan). This would also be a wonderful opportunity to view the Museum’s 27th Maritime Art Exhibition.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of art activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Usual hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members and active duty military through the Blue Star Museum Program.
