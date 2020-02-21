COOS BAY — The Coos Bay School District is hosting a farewell event Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Harding Learning Center Gym as demolition for the building is scheduled to take place in the next few months.
Community members will have the opportunity to meet with one another to reminisce about their time at the school and share with one another their experiences.
You have free articles remaining.
A guest book will also be available for people to write down their memories. Folks will not be able to roam the halls as the abatement has left the main building area unsafe. However, people can still meet inside the gym.
The Harding Learning Center is located on 755 S. Seventh Street and people with additional questions are encouraged to contact the superintendent’s office at 541-267-1310. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.