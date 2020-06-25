The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s All-Terrain Vehicle Highway Access Routes Advisory Committee is soliciting public comments on the proposed ATV access route designation for a segment of Spinreel Road, located west of Lakeside.
The proposed segment of Spinreel Road is a 1/2 mile stretch that runs from the U.S. Highway 101 overpass to Airport Way. If designated, the segment would provide ATV access between Lakeside and the Spinreel dunes.
Members of the public may submit comments about the proposed designation through Monday, July 6; send comments via email to ian.caldwell@oregon.gov and Eric.S.LEAMING@odot.state.or.us.
A public conference call/webinar is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, and will feature an overview of the proposed access route and more information about the ATV Highway Access Routes program.
The public is invited to listen to the call or view the presentation:
- Listen only: dial 1 (631) 992-3221, access code ID: 975-980-064.
- Listen and view web presentation: pre-register online
Individuals who need special accommodations to listen to the call, or need to request information in alternative formats, should contact Ian Caldwell, OPRD grants and community programs representative, at 541-410-5512.
Learn more about the Oregon ATV Program at www.OregonOHV.org
