COOS BAY — Longtime businessman, Bob Huggins, has retired.
To celebrate his career, which marks a century of Huggins Family Insurance service, the public is invited to the Jan. 22 party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Coos History Museum on 1210 North Front St. in Coos Bay.
In a press release about the event, the former executive vice president of Nasburg Huggins Insurance in Coos Bay followed his family’s footsteps into the business, which began in 1919 with his grandfather, George Huggins.
“Huggins saw promise in the small pioneer town of Marshfield – as Coos Bay was first named – then a town of 3,800 residents,” the release said.
George Huggins was newly married and a veteran from WWI, having just returned from Europe, when he started the Huggins Insurance Agency from a desk leased out of a florist shop. His brother, Charles, joined him and the business grew to become the largest insurance agency in Oregon outside of the Portland area, the release said.
Bob Huggins joined the family business in 1977 after having worked in banking and Safeco Insurance in Portland.
“He purchased the family-owned local agency in 1989, perpetuating its tradition of service to South Coast residents and businesses for another 26 years, through Huggins Insurance of Coos Bay, Inc.,” the release said.
Then in 2015, he combined it with Nasburg and Company Insurance, merging the organizations into the Nasburg Huggins Insurance, affiliated with the Leavitt Group insurance brokerage.
Not only that, but Huggins served the community as the executive director of the Prefontaine Memorial Committee from 1980 to now, had been the president of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce from 1982 to 1983, has been a member of the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club since 1977, and was a long-time board member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Oregon, named that organization’s Agent of the Year in 1991 and president in 1998.
He also led a fundraising project in 1999, which helped in the construction of a new all-weather track at Marshfield High School where he graduated in 1967.
“His love of sports is now expressed as an ardent fan, traveling to Autzen Stadium and Pete Susick Stadium for as many football games as he can attend, and following track and field events at Hayward Field, and as a volunteer at Marshfield High School meets,” the release said.
“I have enjoyed the relationships developed with hundreds of clients, helping them to protect assets that are valuable to them, and making many friends along the way,” Huggins said of his career in the release. “I’ve also been very fortunate to have served with a number of employees who worked for Huggins Insurance for over 30 years, giving the agency a high degree of professionalism, stability and a sense of family. I’ve been honored by these many associations through the years, and it is now time to turn the reins over to a new generation.”