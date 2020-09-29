NORTH BEND — A grassroots team of North Bend residents is inviting Coos County residents to attend the first Grassroots Candidate Meet-and-Greet at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, at Airport Heights City Park, 3000 Colorado Ave. North Bend.
This is an opportunity for attendees to meet candidates who will be on their ballot Nov. 3. The Grassroots group hopes this will be the first of many candidate meet-and-greet events.
"This year we are fortunate to have state senator and candidate for Oregon Secretary of State Kim Thatcher, who will be giving a short talk about the importance of voting and the election process," said Michael Brainard, one of the Grassroots organizers.
The candidates will be set up in individual stations at the Airport Heights ballpark to increase social distancing. Following Thatcher's talk, attendees will have the opportunity to go to the different candidate stations and meet candidates, ask questions and pick up candidate information.
Those scheduled to attend include:
Mayor candidates for the City of North Bend Jessica Engelke and James Rose
North Bend City Council candidates Timm Slater, Levi Clow, Ron Kutch and Eric Gleason
Coos County Board of Commissioners candidate Bob Main
Coos County Treasurer candidates Megan Simms and Steve Scheer
State Representative District 9 Candidate Boomer Wright
State Senator District 5 candidate Dick Anderson
State Treasurer candidate Jeff Gudman
Secretary of State candidate Kim Thatcher
U.S. Senator candidate Jo Rae Perkins
There will also be a table where Oregon residents age 16 and up can register to vote or update their voter registration. Those who register at 16-17 won't be able to vote until the first election after their 18th birthday.
Organizers are encouraging attendees to wear masks, respect people’s personal space and become informed voters.
