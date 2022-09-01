In September of 1922 Coos County became the first county in Oregon to establish a Public Health Department. This department consisted of one County Health Officer, Dr. Henry W. Irwin, two public health nurses and an assistant.
They were tasked with controlling contagious/communicable disease, health appraisals/immunization of school children, health education, and infant/child hygiene.
Prior to the creation of the Public Health Department these activities were performed by a single county health nurse who had to visit 92 schools, traveling by horseback, canoe, milk truck, or the engine of a log train.
100 years later, the Public Health Department still works diligently to improve the health of the community it serves.
Today, the Public Health Department provides a wide variety of services from life-saving vaccines to ensuring safe/healthy food on your plate.
Public Health serves as the steel beams of the healthcare industry aiming to save the community millions of dollars and protecting the quality of life for all our citizens.
The staff provide vital health services to the community including:
• Disease prevention and control through inspections, vaccination, investigation, tracing and community education.
• Injury prevention and community safety
• Medicaid education and enrollment
To find additional information related to the Public Health Department, go to the Coos Health & Wellness website or call 541-266-6700
