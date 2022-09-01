100 years
Coos Health and Wellness will celebrate 100 years of public health services in Coos County.

 File photo

In September of 1922 Coos County became the first county in Oregon to establish a Public Health Department. This department consisted of one County Health Officer, Dr. Henry W. Irwin, two public health nurses and an assistant.

They were tasked with controlling contagious/communicable disease, health appraisals/immunization of school children, health education, and infant/child hygiene.

