The resurgence of COVID-19 in Coos County has led to Coos Health & Wellness issuing a public health advisory.
The agency that serves as the county health department issued the advisory Monday, urging people to take steps to protect themselves due the surging COVID cases.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness, said the rising cases should cause everyone alarm, especially since more “breakthrough” cases are being seen in those who are fully vaccinated.
According to information released by the Oregon Health Authority on Monday, of the 55 COVID deaths announced in July, 10 were among people who were fully vaccinated. The vast majority, 82 percent, were among people who has not been vaccinated.
In the health advisory, Coos Health & Wellness recommended the community take many of the steps in place last summer during the height of COVID.
The recommendations included:
- Strongly encourage business/venues to implement indoor masking policies and social distancing;
- Encourage food establishments to reduce indoor capacity to 50% of normal operations;
- Outdoor events of larger than 50 to encourage masking and social distancing;
- Postpone any indoor events larger than 50 attendees;
- After travel by air or cruise ship, quarantine/isolate for three days upon returning or seek testing;
- If symptomatic, stay home from work and get tested; and
- Encourage vaccination at any local pharmacy or health clinic.
The health advisory will remain in place until active cases drop below 120. Over the weekend, Coos County reported 46 new cases, while the state of Oregon reported 3,229. Douglas County reported 278 new cases over the weekend, and Curry County reported seven.
